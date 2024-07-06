LSU Baseball Hosting Prized Transfer Pitcher For Official Visit To Baton Rouge

#LSU is currently hosting UC-San Diego RHP Anthony Eyanson for a visit to Baton Rouge.



The coveted righty handled work as the Tritons Friday night starter in 2024 and remains one of the top arms in the portal.



The Numbers:

82.0 IP

85 strikeouts

3.07 ERA

6-2 record pic.twitter.com/YrrXXBgnmJ