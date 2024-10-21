LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Start Time and TV Channel Revealed
No. 8 LSU will hop on a flight later this week for a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station for the top of the Southeastern Conference.
There will be significant College Football Playoff implications on the line this weekend between a pair of programs scorching hot in SEC play.
Now, it's full steam ahead to the second of back-to-back road games with Brian Kelly and Co. clicking on all cylinders.
A look into this weekend's game information and what's at stake:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Rising Superstar: LB Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has introduced himself to America after back-to-back dominant performances against Ole Miss and Arkansas.
After an 18 tackle performance last weekend against the Rebels, Weeks followed it up with another masterclass showing on Saturday night in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks.
The sophomore star ended the night with nine total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one interception. The stat sheet stuffer was shot out of a cannon on nearly every play after wreaking havoc in the backfield.
LSU found themselves in a one-score game with the Razorbacks in the third quarter. With Arkansas trending, insert Weeks as the hero.
The youngster batted a pass at the line of scrimmage, kept his eye on the ball and came up with a momentum shifting interception.
On the next play, it was Caden Durham who punched in the score to shift all momentum LSU's way with the program not blinking after the touchdown.
"We got it to 16-10 and I thought we had a really good chance," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "Unfortunately we had the ball tipped up, batted up for an interception. They scored the next play. Three turnovers to no turnovers against a team like LSU, because they are a really good team, hard to win."
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
