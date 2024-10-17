LSU Tigers Star Leonard Fournette Hints at Coaching LSU in the Future
Leornard Fournette is a household name in Baton Rouge after rewriting the record books during his time with the LSU Tigers.
Before taking home a ring with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the star running back became a Louisiana legend during his time with the St. Augustine Purple Knights in New Orleans and LSU.
Fournette was a first team All-SEC selection and consensus All-American as a sophomore at LSU in 2015 after piecing together one of the best single seasons in LSU history.
He ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns while finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Fast forward to his third season in Baton Rouge, he only appeared in seven games as a junior. In just seven games, Fournette still totaled 843 yards and eight touchdowns before going No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In his rookie campaign, Fournette tallied 1,040 rushing yards and a career-high nine touchdowns while adding 302 receiving yards and a touchdown.
In 2020, he joined Tom Brady's Buccaneers squad where he earned his first Super Bowl ring while adding 367 yards and six touchdowns that season.
Now, after an impressive stint in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccannees and Buffalo Bills, Fournette is awaiting the next steps in his career as a free agent.
On Wednesday, he hinted at the idea of taking over as LSU's running backs coach in the future after the great Frank Wilson retires.
“When coach Frank Wilson decides to step away from LSU, I’ll be the first to try to be the running backs coach of the program……” Fournette wrote on X Wednesday evening.
It's clear Fournette checks all the boxes from an on-field perspective. He took over as one of the best running backs in LSU history while developing a tight knit relationship with Coach Wilson during his time in Baton Rouge.
From an off-field perspective, the time and effort it takes to become what Wilson has over the last few decades is beyond belief.
He's cemented his status as one of the best recruiters in Louisiana football history with connections to just about every New Orleans high school one can think of.
From St. Augustine to Edna Karr, Wilson is as plugged in as one can be.
There's a number of reasons why Fournette ended up in Baton Rouge to represent the LSU Tigers and Wilson is certainly one of them.
Now, the former LSU running back believes he can be up next to join the coaching staff in Death Valley.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.