LSU Baseball Pitcher, Former Coveted Transfer Addition Re-Enters Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with multiple LSU Tigers making the decision to depart Baton Rouge this week.
Jay Johnson and Co. may be competing in NCAA Super Regionals this weekend, but with the free agent market open, players are still entering in search of new homes after seeing limited action.
It started with first baseman Ryan Costello entering the Transfer Portal on Monday as the first departure for the program.
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
Then, it was sought-after shortstop Davi Hogg II going public with the decision to test the free agent market.
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Jay Johnson's program.
Hogg will now become one of the more sought-after youngsters in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will join fellow LSU freshman Ryan Costello.
Now, LSU has seen another departure via the Transfer Portal with right-hander Chandler Dorsey placing his name in this week.
Dorsey transferred to LSU last offseason after a stint with the South Florida Bulls prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this spring.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder will now search for a new home this offseason as he looks for his third program in as many years.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.