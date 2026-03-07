Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Sacramento State Start Time in Saturday Matchup

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 of the weekend series against Sacramento State.

After dominating the Hornets on Friday night in Baton Rouge, Johnson and Co. will look to earn the series win on Saturday with Cooper Moore set to take the mound.

“It was a good performance all the way around,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The offense was close to our potential; I’m not going to say we’re capable of scoring 15 every game, but that was a pretty electric performance. I’m proud of the guys for the work they put in at practice yesterday and in their preparation for today.

“Jake can be as good as he wants to be; he’s put in a lot of work, and we’ve seen a lot of improved, controllable thingsfrom him as a hitter.”

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (1-0) was dominant Friday night, firing 5.0 perfect innings to begin his outing. He worked a total of 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

“Casan is one of the best pitchers in the country,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best people in our program, and I have as much confidence in him as anybody we could every roll out there. He couldn’t be in a better spot to help the Tigers win as we enter SEC play next week.”

Now, all focus is on Game 2 with the LSU Tigers set to get back on the diamond for an opportunity to carry their momentum into Saturday.

The New Start Time:

The teams meet in Game 2 of the weekend series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, but was moved four hours earlier due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

