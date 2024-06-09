LSU Baseball: Prized Freshman Pitcher Cam Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU left-handed pitcher Cam Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports on Saturday night.
Johnson, a Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
He played in just six Southeastern Conference games in one season with the reigning National Champions.
Now, LSU has seen three relief pitchers enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the season ended last week.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
LSU right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced on social media on Wednesday.
Moffett took to X (Twitter) to post his announcement that he would be departing the program, ending with the statement, "Forever LSU."
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Moffett became the second key pitcher to depart the program this offseason.
The Other Departure: RHP Micah Bucknam
LSU right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just two seasons with the Tigers.
The decision came just one day after LSU was bounced from the Chapel Hill Regional after coming up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Regional Final.
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
The sophomore pitcher revealed his decision via social media on Tuesday:
"Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home," he said. "To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship.
"With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love."
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Now, he's hit the Transfer Portal in search of a new home after spending the last two seasons under Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
LSU's 2024 season concluded on Monday night after the Tigers lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina in a 4-3 thriller.
