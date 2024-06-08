LSU Football: Prized LSU Wide Receiver Target Jaime Ffrench Locks in Commitment Date
The LSU football staff brought in the No. 4 wide receiver in America for an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend: Jaime Ffrench.
French, a five-star wideout with a slew of premier programs battling for his service, will come off of the board this summer.
On Friday, the coveted LSU target locked in a commitment date for August 30th, his mother's birthday.
French is in the midst of a massive stretch in his recruitment with four official visits taking place during the month of June.
First, it was an LSU visit during the weekend of May 31st. Ffrench arrived in Baton Rouge last Friday for a multi-day stay alongside several of the top targets in the 2025 class.
Now, just one week later, Ffrench has revealed he will shutdown his recruitment in the coming months.
With the LSU official visit in the rearview mirror, Ffrench will take a trip to Miami this weekend before traveling to Tennessee (June 14) and Texas (June 21).
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will get the final crack at the Top 5 wideout in the country, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix.
Weeks ago, it was reported that Texas was the No. 1 school on Ffrench's list, but after a trip to LSU, it left an impression on the sought-after target.
Now, all schools are of equal status with the clock ticking until the prized receiver reveals a decision.
LSU hosted a slew of top targets last weekend with a number of prospects revealing commitment dates shortly after.
Here's a look into who else has set decision dates:
Damien Shanklin: August 29th
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley last weekend with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Zion Williams: July 4th
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet over the weekend. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge last Friday for a multi-day stay last week.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Xavier Ukponu: June 29th
Ukponu has had LSU near the top of his list over the last few months with the Tigers set to get an official visit on June 21.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has LSU and and Arkansas pushing for his services down the stretch, but as of right now, the Tigers will get the final visit before Ukponu shuts down his recruitment.
A Texas native, Davis continues his pursuit of the top talents in the Lone Star State.
