LSU Recruiting Notes: Prospects on the Road, Tigers Battling for Five-Star Phenoms
The LSU football staff is in the midst of a massive recruiting stretch with several prospects rotating in and out of Baton Rouge this month.
From the camp schedule to official/unofficial visitors making their way to campus, the Tigers are navigating a busy period over the next few weeks.
Last weekend, LSU brought in several five-star prospects down South:
- DJ Pickett (No. 1 Cornerback)
- Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 Wide Receiver)
- Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 Wide Receiver)
- Dorian Brew (Five-Star Cornerback)
It marked the first official visit weekend of the summer for the Bayou Bengals, and now with the dust beginning to settle, the Tigers are making moves.
But prospects remain on the road with targets all over the country this weekend.
Recruits on the Road:
Dorian Brew: USC
Brew has quickly emerged as a top target for the Tigers with secondary coach Corey Raymond putting a full court press on the Texas native. With Ohio State and USC making their push, LSU has ramped up theirs.
This weekend, the five-star cornerback is in California visiting Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.
Kaliq Lockett: Texas A&M
Lockett made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for another trip to LSU's campus. This time, for an official visit.
It marked Lockett's first official visit of the summer where sources confirmed the Tigers moved the needle in a significant way. In a time where many believed Texas and Texas A&M were separating themselves from the pack, the Bayou Bengals got back in the mix in a big way.
Now, Lockett continues his official visit schedule with a trip to College Station this weekend.
Decision Date Locked in: Jaime Ffrench
The LSU football staff brought in the No. 4 wide receiver in America for an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend: Jaime Ffrench.
French, a five-star wideout with a slew of premier programs battling for his service, will come off of the board this summer.
On Friday, the coveted LSU target locked in a commitment date for August 30th, his mother's birthday.
French is in the midst of a massive stretch in his recruitment with four official visits taking place during the month of June.
First, it was an LSU visit during the weekend of May 31st. Ffrench arrived in Baton Rouge last Friday for a multi-day stay alongside several of the top targets in the 2025 class.
Now, just one week later, Ffrench has revealed he will shutdown his recruitment in the coming months.
With the LSU official visit in the rearview mirror, Ffrench will take a trip to Miami this weekend before traveling to Tennessee (June 14) and Texas (June 21).
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will get the final crack at the Top 5 wideout in the country, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix.
Weeks ago, it was reported that Texas was the No. 1 school on Ffrench's list, but after a trip to LSU, it left an impression on the sought-after target.
Now, all schools are of equal status with the clock ticking until the prized receiver reveals a decision.
Overtime OT7 Finals: Several Prospects in Tampa
It'll be a star-studded event in Tampa this weekend with LSU commits Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and JT Lindsey (No. 2 RB in Louisiana) headlining Team Fleaux as the one-two punch of running backs.
Here are a few other LSU commits and targets to monitor:
TaRon "Manchild" Francis: LSU Commitment
LSU holds a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana in Edna Karr superstar TaRon Francis. The New Orleans native has remained loyal to his pledge to the purple and gold with intentions of being the next great receiver out of The Boot.
We've seen Edna Karr High School produce elite-level athletes for years, and for Francis, he has the chance to be next in line.
Francis has continued taking strides in the right direction during his high school career; elevating his status to a Top 10 player in the Bayou State.
Now, he's locked in with the Tigers as the only wideout commitment in the 2025 class to this point, but expect Francis to be joined by a few other electrifying receivers.
Other LSU Commitments:
Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB in America)
JD LaFleur (No. 1 TE in Louisiana)
TaRon Francis (No. 1 WR in Louisiana)
JT Lindsey (No. 2 RB in Louisiana)
Jaboree Antoine (LSU CB commit) will play for South Florida Express. He's played with them for awhile and will remain on their roster for the final weekend of the 7v7 league.
The LSU Targets:
DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB in America)
Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR in America, Five-Star)
Blaine Bradford (2026 Five-Star Safety) will run with Team Fleaux.
LSU has several commits and targets on the road with recruiting season in full swing. We've seen the Tigers make moves already this month and are currently hosting their lone official visitor of the weekend: Dakorien Moore.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday to kick off official visit festivities.
Now, the Tigers continue their push for the top wideout in the 2025 class.
LSU Country will keep an ear to the ground on LSU's recruiting efforts over the next few weeks.
