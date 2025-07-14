LSU Country

LSU Baseball Slugger Ethan Frey Selected in 2025 MLB Draft by Houston Astros

Jay Johnson and Co. see another critical piece of the 2025 roster hear his name called, Frey comes off the board.

Zack Nagy

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers designated hitter Ethan Frey (16) gestures toward the bench after driving in a run with a double against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder/designated hitter Ethan Frey was selected No. 95 overall Sunday night in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft are being conducted Sunday evening in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Frey was the fourth LSU player selected on Sunday, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; and right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox.

Frey, a junior from Rosepine, La., batted .331 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 50 RBI and 43 runs.

He scored a team-high six runs in the 2025 College World Series, posted a .391 on-base percentage in the CWS that included two doubles and four walks.

Frey delivered an RBI double for LSU’s first run in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as the Tigers went on to a 5-3 victory to claim the NCAA National Championship.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs.

In the Tigers’ NCAA Regional championship game win over Little Rock, Frey was 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, two walks and two runs scored

Frey batted .400 (4-for-10) in LSU’s SEC regular-season series versus Arkansas with one double, two homers, six RBI and four runs.

He provided a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift LSU to a win in Game 1 of the series, and he blasted a three-run homer in Game 2 while driving in four runs.

