LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Addition Confirms Decision to Make Way to Baton Rouge
Jay Johnson and the National Champion LSU Tigers secured a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
Now, after being committed to the LSU Tigers for over a month, Simpson has confirmed his intentions of making his way to campus.
The High Point transfer will not sign an undrafted free agent contract with an MLB organization and will make his way to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.
For the LSU Tigers, the program is on a heater in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program nearing the double-digit mark from an additions perspective.
On Wednesday, LSU received confirmation of Simpson's intentions along with landing a commitment from a prized transfer.
Johnson and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Kansas right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.
Moore, one of the top arms in the NCAA Transfer Portal, narrowed his focus to multiple coveted programs with the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners emerging as contenders.
But it's Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers that get the job done with Cooper taking an official visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.
The Big 12 transfer is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign where he logged a 3.96 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 19 walks over 88.2 innings.
