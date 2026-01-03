LSU Football Quarterback Michael Van Buren Reveals Major News for 2026 Season

LSU Tigers quarterback Michael Van Buren will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Saturday afternoon.

Van Buren began his career at Mississippi State in 2024 prior to departing Starkville for the LSU Tigers after just one season.

The Maryland native compiled 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across the 2025 season after earning the starting job down the stretch.

Following the Texas Bowl, Van Buren revealed he had conversations with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin surrounding his future in Baton Rouge with his next chapter now revealed.

“Things are good right now, so I'm going to go home, I'm gonna sit on it, and we're going to see. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens," Van Buren said following the Texas Bowl.

Following Van Buren's departure, the LSU Tigers are now left with zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster ahead of Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge.

Garrett Nussmeier has exhausted his eligibility and will head to the 2026 NFL Draft after five seasons with the LSU program with the next chapter of his playing career set to get underway.

Across the 2024 season as the starter, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 142.7 rating (337/525, 64.2 percent completion).

Nussmeier has thrown for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

Aside from Nussmeier and Van Buren, LSU had a third scholarship quarterback on roster in Colin Hurley where he has also revealed plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he now officially makes his move to depart the program and enter the free agent market.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program and had not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Now, Kiffin will hit the Transfer Portal in search of three signal-callers with the quarterback room completely turned over from the 2025 season.

