LSU Baseball Lands Huge Transfer Addition From an Oregon Outfielder

Jay Johnson and LSU have done it again.

After adding some of the top players in the transfer portal, the final hole in the roster is officially closed as former Oregon outfielder Angel Laya commits to LSU, via an announcement post on his Instagram.

Laya just finished his freshman year in which he earned his way into the starting lineup on opening day. The slugger had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .934 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI and was named a freshman All-American by NCBWA and Perfect Game.

The outfield is now set and full of transfers. Laya mainly played right field and the other transfers, Jason Wachs of Tulane and Bino Watters of Notre Dame, also played in the corners. There is a chance incoming freshman Nate Davis could crack the opening day roster in center or right as well.

LSU pulled Laya away from other SEC schools that were trying to land his services. Texas and Arkansas were reportedly heavy in the mix.

What does Laya bring to LSU?

Angel Laya high fives a teammate after beating George Mason on opening day of 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Above all else, Laya is bringing power to LSU. To go along with his 14 homers, he hit 10 doubles and a triple. Laya has a tremendous upside to be one of the best outfielders in the SEC come his junior season.

LSU gets two years of Laya's service as long as he doesn't transfer after 2027. He will only be 20 by the time the 2027 MLB Draft rolls around, so he will not be eligible until the 2028 draft.

The dimensions of Alex Box are similar to those of Oregon's PK Park. Alex Box is symmetrical, being 330 feet down the lines and 405 to center, while PK Park is 335 to left, 400 to center and 325 to right. Laya is a lefty batter and will only have to hit the ball five feet further to his pull side.

He is more of a pull-hitter, so the ability to hit the ball the other way will improve, as it is a big part of Johnson and LSU's game.

Laya did strike out more than he walked, getting rung up 34 times and walking on 27 occasions, but it was only his freshman year. He had seven multi-strikeout games, all of which were against Power 4 schools, with most being against top pitching teams like UCLA, USC and Texas.

LSU's roster looks complete

Jay Johnson watches during a game of the 2025 College World Series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU might score 10 runs a game next year. The entire roster is built on power, especially with the addition of Laya.

Watters will likely man left field, and centerfield will be between Wachs and Davis. Laya's speed will keep him in a corner spot, which should be right field. Davis will compete to play in that spot, too.

Cade Arrambide and Omar Serna Jr. will switch off between catcher and designated hitter, though Arrambide should get more games behind the plate. They make up what should be the best catcher room in the conference, and it might be the best in the country.

On the infield, Mason Braun should stay at first while Florida transfer Cade Kurland takes over second base. But don't count out Jack Ruckert, who looked much improved at the end of his 2026 freshman season.

Shortstop and third base will be between Steven Milam and Texas State transfer Dawson Park, but Milam will probably stay at shortstop, even though Park played there last year with the Bobcats.

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