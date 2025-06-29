LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Target, Coveted Outfielder Reveals Commitment Decision
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this offseason as the program transitions to roster reconstruction following a National Championship victory.
Johnson and Co. took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last weekend to earn the program's eighth National Championship in program history.
Now, it's reload mode for the Tigers with the LSU staff attacking the free agent market with four commitments to this point.
Johnson's staff has reeled in commitments from a pair of left-handed pitchers and two talented infielders to this point with multiple targets on the program's radar.
One name that was brought up in recent reports was Dayton outfielder Michael DiMartini.
The sought-after transfer was a name the LSU Tigers were linked to once he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
DiMartini hit .403 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs last season to go with 37 stolen bases for his Flyers squad.
The speedster quickly became a name that powerhouse programs entered the mix for with DiMartini revealing his commitment decision on Saturday.
The Dayton transfer will head to Durham (N.C.) for the 2026 season after pledging to the Duke Blue Devils.
LSU has an embarrassment of riches in the outfield heading into the 2026 season headlined by Freshman All-American Derek Curiel and rising-junior Jake Brown.
The Tigers are up to four commitments as it currently stands with multiple targets remaining on the program's board.
Who's in for Johnson and Co. as it stands?
The Portal Commitments [4]:
No. 1: Brayden Simpson - Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
No. 2: Seth Dardar - Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
No. 3: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville this week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
Johnson and Co. have their recruiting caps on this week with the program intensifying its pursuit for multiple top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
No. 4: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
