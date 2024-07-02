LSU Baseball Transfer Target Zach Root Announces Commitment to Arkansas Razorbacks
LSU baseball transfer target Zach Root has revealed where he will take his talents for the 2025 season after announcing his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The prized left-handed pitcher was one of the premier arms in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Auburn and Arkansas battling for his services down the stretch.
Now, the Razorbacks have won out for his services and add a a prized arm to their rotation for the 2025 season.
Once Root entered the portal last month, there was immediate buzz circulating that LSU would be the team to beat for the prized left-handed pitcher's services.
In late June it appeared Root began trending elsewhere after a visit to Auburn with both the [Auburn] Tigers and Arkansas separating themselves from the pack.
Now, he's solidified his plans and will head to Fayetteville for the 2025 season.
During his freshman campaign in 2023, Root played in 20 games with 13 starts to tally a 3-3 record for East Carolina. He finished with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 53.2 innings to earn AAC All-Conference honors.
As a sophomore in 2024, Root went 6-2 with a 3.82 ERA while tossing 76 strikeouts and just 21 walks.
Arkansas is fresh off of a 44-16 record this past season after falling in Regional play. With the departure of National Pitcher of the Year Hagen Smith and several other key members of its rotation, the addition of Root fills a significant void.
LSU remains in the market for left-handed pitching, a third baseman and a catcher with the offseason in full swing.
A few names to keep tabs on:
Matthew Dallas: Tennessee
Tennessee freshman left-handed pitcher Matthew Dallas entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Knoxville and immediately became one of the premier arms in the market.
Sources indicate LSU is in the mix for Dallas as he navigates his portal process and could be a player Johnson ramps up his push for.
Dallas was ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect out of high school by Perfect Game, but played in just two games for the Volunteeers in 2024.
He ended the season with a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 4.76, but is a player with tremendous upside. Dallas had the chance to earn a starting role next season with the reigning National Champions but will now take his talents elsewhere with the Tigers in the mix.
Kaeden Kent: Texas A&M
Texas A&M transfer Kaeden Kent entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after former Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle departed for the Texas Longhorns gig.
A player who could ultimately return to College Station after A&M revealed their new hire, it hasn't stopped the Tigers from working the phone lines.
Kent is one of the top available players in the market after putting together an impressive batting average. He batted near the bottom of the lineup, but tallied a .327 average on the season. He didn’t hit much for power, but logged four homers on the season.
LSU is in the market for consistent hitting in the lineup and Kent certainly provides that. He's a player several programs are pursuing, but can Johnson and the Tigers move the needle in his transfer process?
Wyatt Henseler: Penn
The unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year has been a rumored target for LSU to this point after making the decision to play college ball in 2025. He'll bypass the 2024 MLB Draft and take his talents to college this fall.
Henseler committed to Texas A&M in September as a graduate transfer, but it hasn't stopped programs from pursuing the electrifying third baseman.
Other Names to Know:
- Connor "Bear" Harrison - St. Mary's catcher
- Gavin Kilen - Louisville infielder
