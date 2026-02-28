LSU Baseball vs. Northeastern Huskies Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against the Northeastern Huskies up next on the docket.

After capturing a 5-2 win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday night spearheaded by a gutsy performance from right-hander Gavin Guidry, LSU bounced back with a win against a non-conference foe.

Guidry (3-0) earned the win, blanking Dartmouth over the final 3.2 innings while allowing just one hit and recording no walks and five strikeouts.

“(Guidry and Evans) are just great competitors,” Johnson said. “I would trust those two guys with my life. They are two of the best I’ve ever had in all my coaching stops with their competitive make-up. If we run those guys out there on a Friday, we’re going to win a lot this season.”

Now, it's back to the diamond on Saturday with a clash against the Northeastern Huskies set for 2 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. DARTMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN

• LSU leads the all-time series vs. Dartmouth, 3-0, as the Tigers swept a three-game series from the Big Green in 2012 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … prior to this weekend, LSU and Northeastern have met just once on the diamond, an 11-8 LSU victory over the Huskies in the first round of the 2003 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in the original Alex Box Stadium.

ABOUT THE HUSKIES

• Northeastern, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association located in Boston, Mass., is 0-5 this season, as the Huskies have suffered losses to Grand Canyon, Nebraska and Iowa, and Northeastern was swept in a two-game series by Minnesota … Northeastern is coming off of an outstanding 2025 season in which the Huskies finished 49-11 overall (25-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association) and participated in the NCAA Starkville Regional … the Huskies posted a 1-2 mark in the regional, including a 3-2 elimination game loss to Mississippi State.

• Northeastern is hitting .215 as a team through its first five games this season with nine doubles, no triples and one homer … infielder Carmelo Musacchia is batting .421 with three doubles and two RBI, and first baseman Eric Cha is hitting .313 with one double and four RBI.

• The Northeastern pitching staff has a 15.00 cumulative ERA, and the Huskies have recorded 32 strikeouts in 36 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .389 against the Huskies staff, which has allowed five home runs this season.

