LSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Game 2 Start Time Revealed After Delay
BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of the LSU-Mississippi State baseball game Friday night has been delayed by inclement weather.
The game was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, but rain and lightning in the Baton Rouge area have forced the start time to be moved to later in the evening.
The Tigers are coming off of a Game 1 win on Thursday night with the chance to capture the series victory on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Game 2.
LSU roared back from a 6-2 deficit Thursday night with a five-run fifth inning, as the Tigers recorded an 8-6 win over Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU improved to 24-3 overall, 5-2 in the SEC, while Mississippi State dropped to 16-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
LSU right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly over the final 4.0 innings, blanking the Bulldogs on just one hit to earn his third save of the season. Cowan recorded no walks and seven strikeouts while firing 59 pitches.
“I’m proud of the team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “One of our sayings is ‘there’s no clock in baseball,’ and that was a good thing for tonight, down 6-2. Our guys just stayed with it, and I’m proud of them for that. We had some really good at-bats with some walks there in the middle of the game and really big homers by Danny and Steven.
“We turned it over to Zac, and he just did what he does every time out. The guy is a strike machine, and his fastball, slider and change are elite. He tunnels the ball really well, so every pitch looks the same coming out of his hand. We’re really glad he’s on our team, and you’re not going to find a better person than Zac.”
Now, the new start time has been revealed for Friday night in Baton Rouge.
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 28 at 7:45 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Friday's Pitching Matchup:
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 4.50 ERA, 32.0 IP, 8 BB, 46 SO)
MSU – Sr. LH Pico Kohn (4-0, 2.52 ERA, 35.2 IP, 7 BB, 53 SO)
