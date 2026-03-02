LSU Baseball vs. Northeastern Huskies Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Monday night with a clash against the Northeastern Huskies up next on the docket.

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers captured the program's third consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon following a 3-0 win over Dartmouth to move to 11-1 on the season amid a red-hot start in Baton Rouge.

William Schmidt (3-0) fired a career-high 7.1 innings, limiting Dartmouth to no runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. His strikeouts total was also a career best, matching the nine strikeouts he recorded against Milwaukee on February 15.

“William was outstanding today, and he’s getting better as we go,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m really proud of how’s he developing, how he’s competing; he’s throwing strikes and leading the team to wins on three Sundays in a row. I don’t think any other team in the country can run out that kind of pitcher on a Sunday.

“He had a really good preseason in our scrimmage games, and he’s put together three really good starts. You’re seeing an uptick in stuff, and pitch execution, and strikes. Nine strikeouts and no walks, it’s had to do much better than that.”

Now, LSU will look to earn the program's fourth consecutive victory on Monday night with a clash against the Northeastern Huskies set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium.

How to Watch/Listen:

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

Quoting Jay Johnson:

“This season is a 56-game playoff, and every game is really important. Every one that we win is of great value, and we take it to heart when we’re not successful.

"We get everybody’s best shot when we play, and we made some mistakes (in Tuesday’s loss to McNeese) that we can learn from. We can use a lot from Tuesday’s game that can help to catapult us forward, and there’s much we can gain from that game.”

Scouting Northeastern:

• Northeastern, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association located in Boston, Mass., is 0-5 this season, as the Huskies have suffered losses to Grand Canyon, Nebraska and Iowa, and Northeastern was swept in a two-game series by Minnesota … Northeastern is coming off of an outstanding 2025 season in which the Huskies finished 49-11 overall (25-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association) and participated in the NCAA Starkville Regional … the Huskies posted a 1-2 mark in the regional, including a 3-2 elimination game loss to Mississippi State.

• Northeastern is hitting .215 as a team through its first five games this season with nine doubles, no triples and one homer … infielder Carmelo Musacchia is batting .421 with three doubles and two RBI, and first baseman Eric Cha is hitting .313 with one double and four RBI.

• The Northeastern pitching staff has a 15.00 cumulative ERA, and the Huskies have recorded 32 strikeouts in 36 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .389 against the Huskies staff, which has allowed five home runs this season.

