LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

The LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night to open the program's three-game Southeastern Conference series against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In what will be a pivotal matchup for Jay Johnson and Co. in Game 1, the defending National Championships will look to start the SEC series on a positive note in Baton Rouge.

“Oklahoma is a very talented team, they are a very mature team with a lot veteran position players who have gotten better. They have a distinct offensive style of play; last year, we were able to get the lead in our games against them, and that helped us to dictate and play the way we wanted to play," Johnson said this week.

"It’s going to be really important that we do the same this weekend in order to have a chance to win against them.”

Now, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT in the Bayou State, LSU will send right-hander Casan Evans to the mound in search of a win over a Top-10 opponent.

The Preview: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 2-1 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Tigers (15-7, 1-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (1-0, 6.45 ERA, 22.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 SO)

OU – Jr. LH Cameron Johnson (3-0, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO)

The Starting Lineup:

The Tigers to Watch: Oklahoma Series Edition

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown is hitting .368 (7-for-19) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs and two steals … in the Tigers’ SEC series last weekend at Vanderbilt, Brown batted .455 (5-for-11) with one double, two homers, nine RBI and four runs … he tied his career high with six RBI in Sunday’s win at Vanderbilt, delivering a three-run homer, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly … Brown is hitting a team-high .400 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs and six steals.

• Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. has collected nine RBI in his last four games … he blasted his first career collegiate home run, a grand slam, on March 10 versus Creighton to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit and lift the Tigers to an 8-4 win … he logged four RBI while playing in two games of the Vanderbilt series, delivering an two-run single on Saturday night, and a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on Sunday … he added a solo homer Tuesday night in the Tigers’ win over Grambling.

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam served as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter for all three games of the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .357 (5-for-14) with one double, one RBI, seven runs, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and a .438 on-base percentage … Milam has not committed an error through 22 games this season, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage in 67 chances.

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