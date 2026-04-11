LSU Baseball vs. Ole Miss Rebels Start Time, Starting Lineup, TV Channel for Game 2

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a Game 2 clash against Ole Miss with the defending National Champions looking to even the series in Oxford.

After dropping Game 1 on Friday night behind a late-game rally from the Rebels, Johnson and Co. will send William Schmidt to the mound with an opportunity to tie things up at Swayze Field.

“Our team was ready, nobody was playing tight, but we have to execute the game better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

“It’s frustrating, because we’re not executing the staples that have been part of our winning formula at LSU. We’re not executing like we should, so we need to keep attacking solutions.”

Now, Game 2 is inching closer with the LSU Tigers looking to make a statement against a Top-25 foe in Southeastern Conference play.

The Preview: LSU Fighting Tigers (22-12, 6-6) at Ole Miss Rebels (23-11, 5-7)

DATES/TIME

• Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Oxford-University Stadium, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. (10,323)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 24 (D1 Baseball)

UM – No. 25 (D1 Baseball)

The Scouting Report: Game 2 Update

• Ole Miss is 23-11 overall, 5-7 in the SEC … the Rebels, who are in a three-way tie for 11th place in the league standings, won two of three SEC games last weekend over Florida in Gainesville, Fla., and they defeated Alcorn State, 11-1, on Tuesday night … Ole Miss is No. 15 in the SEC with a .256 team batting average, and the Rebels are No. 5 in the league with a 3.70 team ERA.

• The Rebels are led at the plate by outfielder Tristan Bissetta, who is hitting .331 with six doubles, 14 homers and 38 RBI … infielder Judd Utermark is batting .298 with seven doubles, 13 homers and 32 RBI, and infielder Will Furniss, the son of former LSU All-American first baseman Eddy Furniss, is hitting .297 with six doubles, two homers and 22 RBI.

• The Ole Miss pitching staff has recorded 390 strikeouts in 294.2 innings while allowing 32 home runs and a .235 opponent batting average.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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