LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Start Time and TV Channel in Game 3 Showdown

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with an opportunity to capture an SEC series victory.

After splitting the first two games of the Southeastern Conference series, the stage is now set for Sunday in Knoxville with Gavin Guidry set to take the bump for the LSU Tigers.

“Appenzeller did a nice job on the mound,” Johnson said of Tennessee's pitching on Saturday, “and I was very pleased with our pitchers tonight.

"I thought William competed very well; great outing for Cooper tonight and Marcos is on his way to being one of the best pitchers in our program. Our pitchers did their job, we just need a little bit more from our team offensively and defensively tomorrow.”

Now, the stage is set for a Sunday afternoon rubber match at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville (Tenn.). What's the buzz for Game 3?

LSU Fighting Tigers (21-11, 5-56 at Tennessee Volunteers (20-11, 4-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Sunday, April 5 at 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. (8,012)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3

LSU – Jr. RH Gavin Guidry (3-3, 6.64 ERA, 20.1 IP, 12 BB, 32 SO)

UT – Sr. LH Evan Blanco (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 36.0, 16 BB, 46 SO)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TENNESSEE

LSU leads the all-time series with Tennessee, 65-35 … LSU won two of three games over the Vols last season (April 25-27) in Baton Rouge … prior to last season, Tennessee had won four straight games over LSU, including a three-game sweep in Knoxville in the 2024 regular season followed by 4-3 win over the Tigers in the 2024 SEC Tournament championship game in Hoover, Ala.

LSU claimed a 2-1 SEC series victory over Tennessee in 2023 (March 30-April 1) in Baton Rouge before defeating the Vols twice in the 2023 College World Series en route to the Tigers’ seventh national championship.

LSU has lost eight straight games in Knoxville, including a three-game sweep in the 2021 regular season, a two-game sweep in the 2021 NCAA Super Regional and a three-game sweep in the 2024 regular season … the Tigers’ last win in Knoxville occurred on May 15, 2016, when LSU completed a three-game sweep with a 10-7 victory.

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