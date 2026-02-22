LSU Baseball vs. UCF Knights Starting Lineups, Start Time and How to Watch on Sunday

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to action on Sunday afternoon for a matchup against the UCF Knights to cap off tournament play in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic at Vystar Ballpark.

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sunshine State with the finale set for Sunday against UCF.

“I was very proud of the team today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It was a good win, and we’re going to get ready to try and win the tournament tomorrow. I think our offensive approach for two days has been great here, and I think we’ve even left some things on the table. That’s how good it’s been, we’ve scored 23 runs, but there is still something out there for us.

“Credit to the hitters, I thought we did a great job with runners in scoring position today. A lot of line drive strokes, guys not trying to do too much and really understanding winning baseball.”

Three LSU players – designated hitter Cade Arrambide, catcher Omar Serna Jr. and leftfielder Brayden Simpson – produced two RBI in the victory, and righfielder Jake Brown collected four hits and scored three runs.

Now, all eyes are on Sunday afternoon against the UCF Knights with the Tigers eyeing an 8-0 start to the 2026 season.

DATE/TIME

- Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. (11,000)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• IU, ND, UCF – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com | How to Watch

LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. TEAMS IN THE LIVE LIKE LOU JAX COLLEGE CLASSIC

• LSU has a 6-2-1 all-time record vs. Indiana, as the teams first faced each other in 1926 … the Tigers and Hoosiers last met in 2020 in a three-game season-opening series in Baton Rouge, and LSU won two of three contests … LSU is 5-5 all-time against Notre Dame, and the Tigers first met the Irish in 1928 …

Saturday’s meeting will be the first since 2018, when Notre Dame won two of three games over LSU in a season-opening series in Baton Rouge … LSU is 16-4 all-time against UCF in a series that began in 1985 … the teams last met in 2009, when the Tigers swept the Knights in a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re happy to be here in Jacksonville, it’s a beautiful ball park. I think there’s an advantage to getting out of town and playing on the road, because there aren’t so many things going on outside of baseball, and that’s a positive. If you’re going to have a successful year, you’re going to have to be successful away from home, so this is a good opportunity for us against some very good teams this weekend. It’s an opportunity to learn more about our team and try to put our players in a position to win.”

Scouting the Knights:

• UCF is 3-1 this season, as the Knights swept three games from Siena to start the year before dropping an 8-7, 13-inning decision at Miami on Tuesday … UCF was 29-26 overall last season, 9-21 in the Big 12 (13th place).

