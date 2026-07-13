LSU Comes Away From 2026 MLB Draft With Many Players Picked, But as a Major Winner

The 2026 MLB Draft has come to a close and it looks like LSU might have been a bigger winner than some major league clubs.

Many players who suited up for LSU this year heard their names called, but the focus is on the high school signees. NIL has changed the way prep baseball players approach the draft, and its benefitting colleges.

Top signees in LSU's 2026 class slid down the draft to a point in which they look a lot more likely to make it to campus, even if chances looked low a week ago. The amount of young talent that LSU is going to have in 2027 will make the Tigers one of the most fun teams to watch.

Before we can look at exactly who is going to make up the roster, let's review every draft pick from day two, and how likely each signee is to make it to campus.

Dylan Blomker - Round 5, No. 159 overall; Chicago Cubs

Chase Shores pitches the ball in a game during the 2025 College World Series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Blomker is the No. 22 right-handed pitcher in the country, and his selection makes it nearly certain that he is going to sign and take his talents to the majors.

His fastball has gotten up to 96 mph and has a solid slider. It would be nice for LSU to somehow convince Blomker to come to campus, but room for freshman RHP's is slim.

Grant Fontenot - Round 10, No. 299 overall; Kansas City Royals

Grant Fontenot warms up before a game against Southeastern Louisiana in 2026 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant Fontenot emerged as one of LSU's most reliable relievers at the end of a disappointing 2026 season, and even started some games down the stretch. His improvement throughout the year boosted his draft stock and allows him to fill in as a starter or bullpen arm.

2026 was his second year at LSU, and he posted a 4.18 ERA over 32.1 innings. Fontenot struck out 42 batters and only walked 16 as a senior.

Spencer Evans - Round 11, No. 318 overall; Pittsburgh Pirates

LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie walks on the field during a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spencer Evans is a left-handed pitcher that was a big quesiton mark in LSU's class on whether he would sign or come to campus. Evans' selection follows this draft's trend of teams saving money to pay overslot for high school players later in the draft.

Evans is likely to sign and begin his professional career. His fastball is up to 96 mph and he mixes in a breaking ball as well.

Will Adams - Round 11, No. 336 overall; Detroit Tigers

Jay Johnson holds his hand up before a 2024 baseball game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First baseman Will Adams had a similar draft experience to Evans. Adams slid down but will be paid overslot, and is probably going to sign with the Tigers. As the draft progressed, it seemed like Adams could make it to campus, but his signing bonus will likely be too high to pass up.

Adams could still be convinced to make it to school and not sign with the Tigers, but the first base position is still taken up by Mason Braun for at least the next year.

Santiago Garcia - Round 12, No. 372 overall; Toronto Blue Jays

Santiago Garcia pitches the ball in a 2026 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Garcia pitched at LSU for one year after spending one season at community college and another at Oregon. The lefty had issues with control in 2026 but has a bunch of potential. He's going to have to fight his way through the minors for a bit, but has a chance of making it to the majors.

At LSU, he had a 5.96 ERA over 22.2 innings. Garcia struck out 35 batters but walked 17 and hit four. A refined control in the minor leagues can make him a great pitcher.

Connor Benge - Round 13, No. 385 overall; Miami Marlins

Connor Benge pitches for LSU in a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connor Benge spent two years at LSU after one season at Dallas Baptist. The Texan is heading to South Beach to try to make his run at the major leagues.

In 2026, Benge had 16 appearances but only over seven innings. He was brought in for specific matchups, so time in the minors will give him a better way of showcasing his longevity. He had a 9.00 ERA and struck out 13 but only walked three this past season.

Anthony Murphy - Round 16, No. 466 overall; Washington Nationals

Jay Johnson stands during a 2024 game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anthony Murphy is one of the best defensive outfielders in this draft class, and it seems like the odds of getting him to campus versus him signing pro are about even.

But with Dominic Santarelli, Malachi Washington and Nate Davis all coming to campus to help build the outfield next year, Murphy might be more likely to sign with the Nats.

There is a chance he also decommits and goes to play elsewhere. He is draft-eligible after his sophomore year and needs to guarantee quick playing time.

Gavin Guidry - Round 16, No. 480 overall; New York Mets

Gavin Guidry pitches the ball during a 2023 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gavin Guidry was one of LSU's most promising arms after 2023 and 2024, but missed all of 2025 with an injury and struggled in 2026. His biggest struggle was giving up home runs, especially with runners on.

He now has a chance to improve his game and try to make it to the show. Over three years of action, Guidry pitched 96.2 innings with a 4.66 ERA. He struck out 137 and walked 50, while giving up 16 homers.

Malachi Washington - Round 18, No. 528 overall; Pittsburgh Pirates

Jay Johnson walks on the field before a 2026 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Malachi Washington has already confirmed that he is not going to sign and will attend LSU. He was the No. 28 high school player in the nation and is going to fight to make an instant impact at LSU.

All three transfer outfielders that LSU has added this year are lefties, and Washington is a righty. That could help him see playing time at LSU quickly.

Dominic Santarelli - Round 18, No. 550 overall; Seattle Mariners

Dominic Santarelli celebrates during a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Washington, outfielder Dominic Santarelli has confirmed that he will not sign with a major league club and will enroll at LSU. Santarelli made waves at the combine for hitting nukes with a wood bat.

This slugger could hit balls outside of the stadium, and he is built like a linebacker. He is going to compete for a spot early in 2027.

Zac Cowan - Round 19, No. 573 overall; Cleveland Guardians

Zac Cowan pitches the ball during the 2026 SEC tournament | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zac Cowan became one of LSU head coach Jay Johnson's favorite players over the last two years after he transferred from Wofford. He can be a starter or reliever for a major league club once he fully develops into a pro.

In 2026, he had a 5.32 ERA over 44.0 innings with 54 strikeouts and only 12 walks.

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