The Iconic Legacy Derek Curiel Left at LSU

Former LSU outfielder Derek Curiel heads to Pittsburgh to begin his professional baseball career with the Pirates after being selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft.

Curiel leaves behind an iconic legacy in Baton Rouge, where he spent two seasons producing talent all over the field. Even with his early exit from college, he put up a consistent talent show with the Tigers, leaving with an impressive resumé.

Full Trophy Case

Jun 18, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) points to the dugout after hitting a double against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When young Curiel arrived on campus, after head coach Jay Johnson had to convince him to withdraw his name from the 2024 MLB Draft, he was ranked as the No. 10 player in the country and No. 1 player in his home state of California.

Now, he walks away from LSU's campus as an even more established baseball player. In his two seasons, Curiel racked up a championship ring, 2025 freshman of the year, the No. 1 sophomore in 2026, academic honor roll as a freshman and All-American status.

He also cemented his name in LSU baseball's iconic history, becoming the sixth player in program history to receive the Golden Glove Award, being selected for the 2026 ABCA Gold Glove Team.

And after walking away with that trophy case, he turned around and heard his name called fifth in the MLB Draft. That's not your average ball-park hitter.

Elite Track Record

Derek Curiel 6, LSU Tigers take on the Tennessee Vols. Sunday, April 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His long list of awards and recognition stems from his elite production in the Tigers jersey, marked by an impressive freshman debut year, followed by a talented sophomore campaign.

Curiel quickly began stealing the spotlight at Alex Box Stadium, with a .345 batting average, 56 RBIs, and seven home runs being a part of the starting lineup the entire season.

He also established himself as a reliable infield weapon with a 43-game streak of making it to the bases safely his freshman season. That's the fifth-longest streak in program history.

Also known for sneaking around the infield, he jumped from three stolen bases in his first season to 13 in his sophomore campaign, complemented by his talent on the plate and in the outfield, making him an all-around star.

After a successful sophomore season, with a batting average of .353, 46 RBIs and six home runs, Curiel earned a prestigous .975 on base and slugging percentage for his LSU career.

The two seasons spent with the Tigers, capturing the attention of the fans for a flashlight-ceremony during his walk-up song and being front row to one of the best talent shows in college baseball leaves an iconic legacy on the program that every fan will miss.

Pittsburgh, you got a good one.

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