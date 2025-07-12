Pair of LSU Baseball Signees Set to Bypass 2025 MLB Draft, Will Make Way to Campus
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program balancing both the NCA Transfer Portal and 2025 MLB Draft.
With the draft inching closer, Johnson and Co. have begun receiving positive news on the signee front with members of the 2025 Recruiting Class electing to bypass professional opportunities to make their way to campus.
LSU has seen a pair of signees elect to forgo the 2025 MLB Draft and will instead head to Baton Rouge to begin their playing careers with the defending National Champions.
Which signees have made the move and will head to town?
No. 1: Omar Serna - No. 1 Catcher in Texas
Johnson and the LSU Tigers will get one of the top catchers in America to campus with Omar Serna set to bypass the 2025 MLB Draft.
Serna, the No. 1 ranked catcher in Texas, took to social media on Friday to reveal his intentions of heading to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is a headliner in LSU's elite 2025 Recruiting Class with the Tigers once again getting a coveted signee to school.
During his junior campaign in the Lone Star State, Serna hit .465 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and a .851 slugging percentage.
Johnson and Co. continue dominating the recruiting trail with the program now stacking the depth at catcher with Serna set to join Cade Arrambide and Eddie Yamin for playing time in 2025.
“It’s awesome,” Serna said. “Some of my friends I’ve known for a while are playing there. Just seeing them come in and do what they’re doing now, it’s really impressive and it makes me really excited. I’m glad to be a part of the family. I’m proud to be called a Tiger.”
“I told my mom, this is where I want to go to college, this is where I want to play baseball,” Serna added. “Ever since that day, it was my dream to go there. Having the opportunity to be able to sign there and commit that early, it was a blessing. I only had my eyes on LSU … The coaching and what they’ve done with the program is really impressive. It only makes me more excited to go there.”
No. 2: Reagan Ricken - Top-100 Overall Prospect
The LSU Tigers will get one of the top right-handed pitchers in America to campus after Top-100 prospect Reagan Ricken revealed his intentions of bypassing the 2025 MLB Draft.
Ricken, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, took to social media to announce he will be heading to Baton Rouge to join Johnson's program.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder adds to an embarrassment of riches the LSU program will be able to utilize during the 2026 season with Ricken joining the mix.
“Has a simple delivery on the mound with a long on line arm action with plenty of whip and looseness out front, high 3/4’s arm slot,” Perfect Game said about Ricken. “Fastball was frequently in the mid-90’s and topped out at 95 mph, up to 20″ of IVB on the fastball, threw consistent strikes with the pitch.
"Also landed a low 80’s slider well, short off the barrel breaking action. Flashed a plus changeup in the upper 80’s. Starter profile with some projection remaining. Two-way talent. 7.19 runner in the sixty.”
For Johnson and Co. this offseason, the Tigers have recruited at an elite level with the program becoming a factory for pitchers.
“I said this, people were laughing at me but if you’re a pitcher and you don’t want to come here you’re out to lunch,” he said with a laugh. “The Draft, signing bonus and all that… we’ve accumulated about 12 million real quickly in the past few years.
"And when this Draft starts we’ll have Kade [Anderson], Anthony [Eyanson] and Chase [Shores] getting to 14 million. I feel real proud of what we’ve done on that side of the ball with coach [Nate] Yeskie and it’s been awesome to see the results and its led to championships and Major League Baseball dreams.”
