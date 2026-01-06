Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Statement on Lane Kiffin Amid Historic Move to LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January.

The Bayou Bengals have landed a handful of commitments to this point, headlined by the No. 2 rated safety in Ty Benefield, but there remains work to be done in reshaping the program moving forward.

Kiffin continues making his presence felt in Baton Rouge, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss faithful from chiming in via social media on what he's "missing" in Oxford amid the Rebels' historic College Football Playoff run.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels captured a massive victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last week with the program now one win away from a National Championship berth.

No. 6 Ole Miss will square off against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday with an opportunity to make history, but the buzz continues swirling surrounding Kiffin.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum hopped on Get Up on Tuesday morning where he revealed that he believes the move to LSU is "blowing up" in Kiffin's face.

“It would be very cringeworthy for Kiffin to have to watch this in Baton Rouge,” Paul Finebaum said. “I don’t need to remind the audience that Lane Kiffin walked out of there a month ago because he didn’t really believe this team was capable of winning a national championship.

"Otherwise, he would have said thanks but no thanks to LSU but he took the job, he took the money, took the opportunity, and right now it looks like it is blowing up in his face.”

Ole Miss and Miami will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Thursday with all eyes on the Rebels looking to make history in Glendale (Ariz.).

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

