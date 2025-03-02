Schedule Change: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Sam Houston State Start Time Moved
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sunday afternoon in the program's final game of the Frisco College Classic.
Johnson and Co. are fresh off of an impressive victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon after battling back to capture an 11-6 victory.
LSU, which won its fifth straight game, improved to 10-1 on the season, while Nebraska dropped to 4-5. The game was played before a crowd of 11,003, the largest attendance figure in Frisco College Baseball Classic history.
“We don’t have to totally rely on pitching or totally rely on offense to win games,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re a very well-rounded team with high-character guys, and I’m glad everyone has been able to see that the last couple of days.”
The Tigers return to action at 3 p.m. CT Sunday, when they will face Sam Houston in the final game of the Frisco College Classic. The game was originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but the start has been moved one hour earlier due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Frisco area.
Sunday’s LSU-Sam Houston game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on D1Baseball.com.
The LSU Pitching Option: RHP Chase Shores [0.90 ERA, 10.0 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 strikeouts]
The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition
• LSU opened this week with a 7-3 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas … second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Conner Ware threw 4.0 perfect innings to lead the Tigers’ effort … LSU leadoff hitter Derek Curiel sparked the Tigers’ 12-hit offensive attack by reaching base five times in six plate appearances … he was 2-for-3 at the plate with one double, three runs, two walks and one hit-by-pitch … Ware retired the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff homer in the fifth … Ware threw 60 pitches over 4.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is batting .474 (9-for-19) in the Tigers’ last five games with two doubles, one homer, 10 RBI and five runs while recording a .560 on-base percentage … Jones was 3-for-5 in last Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI, and he was 2-for-2 in Monday’s win over Nicholls with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.
• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is hitting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, one RBI and seven runs … Curiel is hitting a team-high .438 (14-for-32) this season with two doubles, one homer, 11 runs and seven RBI.
• Shortstop Steven Milam is batting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, one homer, six RBI and five runs … Milam recorded a career-high five RBI in Monday’s win Nicholls, as he was 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run homer.
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson pitched a career-high 5.1 innings in last Friday’s win over Omaha, limiting the Mavericks to two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 1.74 ERA, three walks and 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson delivered an excellent outing versus Omaha last Saturday, working 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Omaha last Saturday, firing 5.0 shutout innings with three hits, two walks and six strikeouts … Shores threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes … the outing marked Shores’ second appearance since missing the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery; he was injured in March 2023 and returned to the mound on February 16 of this season versus Purdue Fort Wayne … Shores is 2-0 this season with a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings while logging two walks, 13 strikeouts and a .176 opponent batting average.
