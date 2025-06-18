Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series Clash
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are one of four teams remaining in the College World Series with a rematch now set against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field.
The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off in the College World Series semifinals on Wednesday with LSU looking to reach the National Championship for the second time in the last three seasons.
After taking down the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, Johnson's crew is 2-0 in Omaha with the program one win away from a College World Series Finals berth.
“I’m really proud of our players – the mindset piece, the disruption of the game last night because of weather,” Johnson said. “I thought the response in the first inning, after giving up three runs, to come back and score four was very much in character for our team.
“And that’s what this tournament is at times. Had delays here, night games that ended up being day games the next day. I’m just really proud the way the team handled all that.”
Now, the stage is set for Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field with the Tigers and Razorbacks meeting once again in Omaha.
LSU needs just one win in order to reach the National Championship while Arkansas would have to defeat the Tigers twice to reach the final round.
A look into the preview for Wednesday, the broadcast information, updated betting lines and the Tigers' takes.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (50-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14)
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Wednesday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Final Betting Lines:
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: +1.5 (-175)
Arkansas: -1.5 (+135)
Over/Under: 10.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -110
- Arkansas: -120
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Wednesday night's clash as 1.5 run underdogs with Arkansas heading into it as the betting favorite.
The Tigers' Takes: Defeat UCLA, Move to Clash Against Arkansas
Steven Milam... "My approach stays the same always. Just trying to get a pitch that I can drive. I gotta take what they're giving me. And I have good hitters around me that do their job.
Just taking good swings. We faced probably four different guys. Different looks are sometimes tough, but just gotta stay locked in, dialed in. Coach Johnson does a good job with the whole team getting us dialed in on that."
Casan Evans... "Coach Johnson had told me that once we got out of the delay that I would be on the mound, and then it got rolled over to today. Just went back to the hotel and got ready for today. Woke up early.
The mindset stays the same no matter when I come in the game, if I start or if I close. I was just going out there and doing my best to help my team win."
