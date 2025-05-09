Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Massive SEC Matchup
No. 3 LSU returns to action on Friday night in a Southeastern Conference against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Baton Rouge.
It'll be a top-five matchup at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with postseason implications on the line acriss the three-game series.
“Arkansas is a real complete team, I think they’re the only team in the country with 40 wins this season. We’re really excited about this challenge and very happy to be playing at home," Johnson said.
"It’s going to require all of us – our coaches, our players, our fans to be awesome this weekend. Arkansas is probably playing better than anyone in the country right now.”
With inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, there remains optimism that the initial start time for Friday night could be delayed.
A look into the current start time, broadcast information and the recent buzz on the LSU Tigers heading into the series.
The Preview: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (38-11, 15-9 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 3 NCBWA, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America
• Arkansas – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 2 USA Today, No. 3 Baseball America, No. 7 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +; the games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on the SEC Network
The Pitching Staff Success: Anderson and Eyanson Leading the Way
The LSU pitching staff is No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.74), and the Tigers are second in the league with 551 strikeouts. LSU is No. 4 in the league in opponent batting average (.220).
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter last Saturday in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M.
Eyanson limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts.
He allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base … Eyanson retired the first nine Texas A&M batters in order, and he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.
He retired seven of the last eight Aggies he faced to complete the outing … Eyanson threw a total of 112 pitches, including 80 pitches for strikes.
