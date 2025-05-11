Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday's Game 3
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After claiming the series victory on Saturday with a victory, Jay Johnson and Co. will look to complete the sweep on Sunday.
LSU right fielder Jake Brown launched a pair of homers to propel the Tigers to a critical Game 3 win with the program's red-hot offense on full display.
“Jake is a great athlete who can excel at many different skills,” Johnson said. “He had a great at-bat in that first inning against a really good pitcher. (Arkansas starter Gage Wood) made a mistake, and Jake didn’t miss the pitch.”
Now, all attention shifts to Sunday afternoon with the Tigers looking to make a statement a sweep the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks.
A look into the preview for Sunday afternoon, the broadcast information and a rundown from Game 2.
The Preview: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-11, 17-9 SEC) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (40-11, 17-9 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 3 NCBWA, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America
• Arkansas – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 2 USA Today, No. 3 Baseball America, No. 7 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Game 2 Rundown: Tigers Topple the Razorbacks
LSU rightfielder Jake Brown homered twice and drove in five runs Saturday as No. 3 LSU defeated top-ranked Arkansas, 13-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning due to the SEC 10-run rule.
LSU, which has won the first two games of the weekend series, improved to 40-11 overall, 17-9 in the SEC, while Arkansas dropped to 40-11 overall and 17-9 in conference play.
Brown was 3-for-5 at the plate Saturday with two homers, a run-scoring single and a career-best five RBI.
He staked LSU to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a three-run dinger, his fifth homer of the season.
“Jake is a great athlete who can excel at many different skills,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He had a great at-bat in that first inning against a really good pitcher. (Arkansas starter Gage Wood) made a mistake, and Jake didn’t miss the pitch.”
Brown added a solo shot – his sixth homer of the year – in the third, and he delivered an RBI single during a six-run LSU fifth inning.
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (8-2) worked 6.0 shutout innings for the Tigers, allowing just five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
“A couple of things stand out to me about Anthony,” Johnson said. “He is an intense competitor, so there’s always a way out with him no matter how tough the predicament.
"He’s also executing all of his pitches all of the time now, so it’s really hard to feel convicted in the batter’s box against him.”
Arkansas starter Gage Wood (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on four hits in two innings with two walks and two strikeouts.
LSU designated hitter Ethan Frey contributed a three-run homer – his 10th dinger of the year – and tied his career high with four RBI, and catcher Cade Arrambide homered for the fourth time this season and collected a career-best three hits.
