Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back in Omaha with the program looking to capture its second National Championship in the last three seasons at Charles Schwab Field.
LSU will open College World Series play on Saturday night in a Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It'll be a battle between two of the top pitchers in America with the Tigers rolling out Kade Anderson on the mound to challenge Arkansas' Zach Root.
For LSU, the program handled business during the regular season and into both the NCAA Regional and Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha.
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do," Johnson said.
"I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win. We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
Now, the stage is set for Saturday night in Omaha (Neb.) with the Tigers and Razorbacks set to square off in the game of the weekend.
A look into the Saturday start time, pitching matchup and updated College World Series bracket.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (48-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)
The Updated College World Series Bracket:
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: Murray State vs. (15) UCLA | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 4: (6) LSU vs. (3) Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
