Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Grambling State Tigers Start Time in Tuesday Clash

The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night with a midweek clash against the Grambling State Tigers up next on the docket.

After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC series opener this past weekend in Nashville, Jay Johnson and Co. will look to get back on track against an in-state foe.

“We have good players, and this is important to them. We are very much about the process and how we play, and I want them to keep growing up," Johnson said.

"I thought that we handled in-game adversity much better last week. I’m proud of the at-bats we took last weekend; it was a good step, and that’s trending in the right direction.”

Now, with first pitch inching closer, what's the latest buzz on the midweek clash in Baton Rouge?

The Preview: Grambling State Tigers (5-13) at LSU Fighting Tigers (14-7)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Scouting Grambling State:

• Grambling is 5-13 this season, and the Tigers won two of three games at Alabama State last weekend … Grambling is making its second trip to Alex Box Stadium this season; the Tigers played three neutral-sites games at Alex Box Stadium on February 27-March 1 and suffered losses to Northeastern (twice) and Dartmouth.

• Grambling is hitting .286 as a team this season with 22 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 17 steals in 23 attempts … infielder Hasani Johnson is batting a team-high .368, outfielder Cameron Hill is hitting .324 with three doubles, three homers and 15 RBI, and catcher Julio VasQuez is batting .319 with two doubles, five homers and 18 RBI.

• The Grambling pitching staff has a 9.19 cumulative ERA with 154 strikeouts in 144.0 innings while allowing a .293 opponent batting average and 20 home runs.

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