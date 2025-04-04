Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Friday's Game 2 Showdown
Following a Game 1 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday night, Jay Johnson and the No. 5 LSU Tigers will look to claim the SEC series with a win on Friday night.
The Tigers will square off against the Sooners in Game 2 of the Southeastern Conference series with all eyes back on Johnson's crew.
On Thursday night, it was the masterful performance of Kade Anderson that lifted the Tigers to a crucial victory over a Top-10 foe.
Anderson pitched a complete game shutout in Norman (Okla.), propelling LSU to a win over Oklahoma.
“I thought Kade just hit another gear tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson said on Thursday. “That was literally the definition of getting better as the game goes along. He was pitching with great tempo and getting ahead in the count more as the game went along, and I didn’t think their hitters were seeing him very well.
“He was getting stronger, he was well-conditioned for it, and leaving him in the game was one of easiest decisions we’ve had in a tight game this year.”
Now, the Tigers are presented with an opportunity to win the series on Friday night against a fiery Sooners squad.
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers (28-3, 8-2 SEC) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 5-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Dale Mitchell Park in Norman Okla. (3,180)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• OU – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 9 USA Today; No. 10 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (4-0, 3.89 ERA, 37.0 IP, 11 BB, 58 SO)
OU – Jr. LH Cade Crossland (1-1, 6.66 ERA, 24.1 IP, 13 BB, 29 SO)
The Notes: Casan Evans Looking to Make a Statement Once Again
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his fifth save of the season last Friday versus Mississippi State, working a career-long 4.0 innings to preserve a 2-1 LSU victory.
Evans entered the game with a runner at first base and nobody out in the sixth inning with the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, and he blanked the Bulldogs for the remainder of the contest, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
He fired a career-high 72 pitches in the outing and lowered his cumulative ERA to 0.90 … Evans is 1-0 this season with five saves in nine appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 20.0 innings … his total of five saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.
