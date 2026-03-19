Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Thursday's SEC Matchup

The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Thursday night for an SEC showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners to open a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in Nashville, Jay Johnson and Co. bounced back with a midweek win over the Grambling State Tigers. Now, the stage is set for SEC play in the Bayou State.

“Oklahoma is a very talented team, they are a very mature team with a lot veteran position players who have gotten better. They have a distinct offensive style of play; last year, we were able to get the lead in our games against them, and that helped us to dictate and play the way we wanted to play," Johnson said this week.

"It’s going to be really important that we do the same this weekend in order to have a chance to win against them.”

The Preview: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 2-1 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Tigers (15-7, 1-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (1-0, 6.45 ERA, 22.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 SO)

OU – Jr. LH Cameron Johnson (3-0, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO)

The Scouting Report: Oklahoma Edition

• Seventh-ranked Oklahoma is 17-4 this season, and the Sooners opened SEC play last weekend by winning two of three home games over Texas A&M.

• Oklahoma is hitting .306 as a team this season with 44 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 65 steals in 70 attempts … catcher Deiten Lachance is batting a team-high .358 with eight doubles, one triple and 22 RBI; infielder Jaxon Willits is hitting .350 with six doubles, two triples, two homers and 23 RBI, and outfielder Trey Gambill is batting .346 with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBI … catcher/OF Brendan Brock has team highs of six homers and 26 RBI.

• The Oklahoma pitching staff has a 3.60 cumulative ERA with 223 strikeouts in 175.0 innings while allowing a .209 opponent batting average and 13 home runs … OU’s Game 1 starting pitcher, left-hander Cameron Johnson, was a member of LSU’s 2024 team, and he pitched 9.0 innings for the Tigers over 13 appearances, recording 16 walks and 13 strikeouts.

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