Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Start Time in Saturday's Game 3

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon with both programs eyeing an SEC series win at Alex Box Stadium.

After the Sooners evened the series on Friday night in Baton Rouge, it's set the stage for a Saturday rubber match with LSU eyeing its first Southeastern Conference series win of the 2026 season.

“We had some traffic on the bases tonight, and baseball often comes down to two-out situations with runners in scoring position,” said Johnson.

“We couldn’t quite cash in and get the runners in when we needed to. Credit Oklahoma, the got the guys in when they needed to, and their bullpen did an effective job.”

Now, all eyes are on the defending National Champions on Saturday afternoon at Alex Box with right-hander William Schmidt set to take the mound against the Sooners.

The Preview: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (18-5, 3-2 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Fighting Tigers (16-8, 2-3 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 26.0 IP, 7 BB, 39 SO)

OU – Fr. LH Cord Rager (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 BB, 28 SO)

The Tigers to Watch:

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown is hitting .368 (7-for-19) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs and two steals … in the Tigers’ SEC series last weekend at Vanderbilt, Brown batted .455 (5-for-11) with one double, two homers, nine RBI and four runs … he tied his career high with six RBI in Sunday’s win at Vanderbilt, delivering a three-run homer, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly … Brown is hitting a team-high .400 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs and six steals.

• Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. has collected nine RBI in his last four games … he blasted his first career collegiate home run, a grand slam, on March 10 versus Creighton to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit and lift the Tigers to an 8-4 win … he logged four RBI while playing in two games of the Vanderbilt series, delivering an two-run single on Saturday night, and a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on Sunday … he added a solo homer Tuesday night in the Tigers’ win over Grambling.

• Senior leftfielder Chris Stanfield returned to the LSU starting lineup last weekend for the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .400 (4-for-10) in three games with four runs, one RBI, three walks and a .538 on-base percentage … Stanfield was forced to miss 16 games after suffering a hand injury in the second game of the season on February 14 versus Milwaukee … Stanfield provided a two-run single Tuesday night in LSU’s win over Grambling.

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