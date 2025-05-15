Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Thursday's Game 1
No. 1 LSU will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night to open the final regular season Southeastern Conference series of the year.
Jay Johnson and Co. will make their way to Columbia for a critical clash against the Gamecocks with the program looking to start the series off on the right foot.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend in Baton Rouge, it's full steam ahead to this weekend's slate in South Carolina.
A look into the Game 1 preview, broadcast information and the latest buzz on the LSU Tigers.
The Preview: No. 1 LSU Tigers (40-12, 17-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (27-26, 5-22 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)
STADIUM
• Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. (8,242)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• South Carolina – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Pitching Matchups: Game 1 Edition
LSU – TBA
SC – R-So. LH Ashton Crowther (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 32.2 IP, 7 BB, 24 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take: Final Regular Season Series Edition
“We’re excited to get back on the road and play in a great ball park at South Carolina. Their team has a ton of talent, so it will be a good challenge for our team. It’s life in the SEC, another tough weekend.
"When Coach Mainieri decided to go to South Carolina, if anybody has earned the right to do what they want to do and continue to coach, it’s him. It will be good to see him, and we’re looking forward to the games.”
The Buzz: Tigers' Pitching Staff Hot
LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (124) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (76.1.
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 116 Ks, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched (74.1).
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated Arkansas last Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win.
Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base.
In his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
