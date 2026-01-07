Promising Young LSU Football Linebacker Pulls Out Of Portal, Returning To Tigers

LSU Tigers linebacker Jaiden Braker has inked a new deal with the program and will pull his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to CBS Sports.

Braker signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers, among several others involved in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder redshirted across his first season with the LSU program where he played in five games - totaling two tackles on the season with both coming against Southeastern Louisiana.

Then, after one season in Baton Rouge, Braker revealed initial intentions of departing the program with a plan of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal - but the promising youngster has now reversed course and will be back with the Tigers in 2026.

LSU has seen over 25 members of the 2025 roster enter the free agent market as Lane Kiffin retools his program this offseason - looking to build a championship roster.

LSU freshman linebacker Jaiden Braker has agreed to a new deal with the Tigers and will now remain at LSU instead of transferring, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



Braker, who is repped by @Agentbutler1, ranked as a top-135 overall recruit in the 2025 class. https://t.co/lmqnBT9oVf pic.twitter.com/0m1CCJfuPY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

