Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Friday's Game 1
No. 2 LSU will return to action on Friday night in College Station (Tex.) for a Game 1 clash against the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park.
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are coming off of a thrilling SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend with the program looking to remain hot in conference play.
“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year. They have a lot of really good returning players, and we’re very familiar with their roster.
"They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series recently, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now (Texas). They’re an Omaha-caliber team. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited about it.”
Now, all attention is on the Southeastern Conference matchup in College Station with Kade Anderson set to take the mound in Friday night's Game 1.
*Note: Friday's Game 1 has been postponed due to inclement weather in College Station. LSU and Texas A&M will play a doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 is set for 2 p.m. CT.*
The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Texas A&M – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS: Game 1 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP, 16 BB, 102 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 62.1, 15 BB, 54 SO)
Know the Foe: Scouting the Aggies
The Aggies are 25-19 overall, 8-13 in the SEC … Texas A&M was swept at top-ranked Texas last weekend; however, all three games were one-run decisions … Texas A&M owns series victories this season over Tennessee and Arkansas, who both currently appear in the Top 5 in national polls
Texas A&M is No. 12 in the SEC this season with a .276 batting average, and the Aggies have recorded 76 doubles, four triples, 71 homers and 37 steals in 43 attempts.
Texas A&M is No. 7 in the SEC in team ERA with a 4.26 mark, and the Aggies have posted 376 strikeouts in 357.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .247 batting average.
The Aggies’ top offensive performer is outfielder Jace LaViolette, who has nine doubles and team-highs of 15 homers and 52 RBI this season.
Infielder Wyatt Henseler has 13 doubles, 10 homers and 31 RBI, and infielder Kaeden Kent has 10 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 41 RBI.
The Aggies’ top two weekend pitchers, left-handers Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin, are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the SEC in innings pitched; Prager has logged 62.1 innings and Lamkin has worked 62.0 innings.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.