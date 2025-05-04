Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Sunday's Game 3
No. 2 LSU will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a decisive Game 3 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
After splitting Saturday's doubleheader, it's set the stage for a pivotal Southeastern Clash with both programs looking to take home a series victory.
LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson lifted the Tigers to a Game 2 victory on Saturday after tossing a complete game gem.
Eyanson (7-2) limited the Aggies to one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, firing 112 pitches.
“Everybody saw tonight that Anthony is one of the best pitchers in the country,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “This is a great environment, a hostile environment, but Anthony is a competitor.
"There was no way I was taking him out of that game. He dominated the pitch count throughout the outing. He’s a great pitcher, but he’s also an elite competitor, and that’s what makes him special.”
Now, LSU will look to carry the momentum into Sunday with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CT.
The Game 3 Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (38-10, 15-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (26-20, 9-14 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, May 4 at 1 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Texas A&M – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Sunday's games will be streamed on SEC Network +.
The Buzz: Casan Evans Looks to Remain Hot
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee on Sunday in his first collegiate start on the mound, clinching a series victory for the Tigers.
Evans limited the Volunteers to two runs on six hits in a career-high 6.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
He fired 85 pitches in the outing, also a career high, including 61 pitches (72 percent) for strikes … after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Evans recorded five straight scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that span.
He retired 15 of the 17 batters that he faced over the final five innings of his outing … Evans, who is fourth in the SEC in saves with six, improved to 3-0 this season, and he has a 1.09 cumulative ERA in 33.0 innings with nine walks and 47 strikeouts.
