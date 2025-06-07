Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers in Supers
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to begin Super Regional play against the West Virginia Moutnaineers.
Jay Johnson and Co. will play host to the Mountaineers this weekend in the Baton Rouge Super Regional with the program only two wins away from a College World Series berth.
It'll be a best-of-three series in the Bayou State for LSU where all eyes are on a unique challenge against West Virginia.
“West Virginia is a championship-level team with a lot of very talented and experienced players, and they will present a number of challenges for our team. Our players gained a lot of confidence from enjoying success in the high-stakes environment last week’s regional provided," Johnson said.
"They responded in an appropriate fashion last week when faced with adversity, and that should give them great confidence. The most important factor is how we play, and when we play in character, we can be very good.”
A look into the Saturday preview, broadcast information and a scouting report on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) vs. LSU Tigers (46-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 7 at 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 10 NCAA RPI
• WVU – No. 28 NCAA RPI
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Scouting Report: West Virginia Edition
West Virginia won the 2025 Big 12 regular-season title with a 19-9 league record … the Mountaineers have a 24-5 record in road games this season.
WVU swept three games last weekend in the NCAA Clemson Regional, defeating Kentucky, Clemson and Kentucky for a second time in the regional title game.
The Mountaineers are hitting .299 as a team this season with 122 doubles, 11 triples, 55 home runs and 108 stolen bases in 141 attempts.
Utility player Sam White is hitting .352 on the year with 16 doubles, four homers and 44 RBI … outfielder Kyle West is batting .347 and he has 15 doubles, a team-high 10 homers and 36 RBI … outfielder Jace Rinehart is batting .317 and leads WVU in doubles (21) and RBI (51).
WVU’s top pitcher this season has been left-hander Griffin Kern, who is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA, and he has recorded 29 walks and 100 strikeouts in 95.0 innings.
Right-hander Jack Kartsonas is 6-3 with a 2.94 ERA, and he has logged 16 walks and 76 strikeouts in 64.1 innings … right-handers Reese Bassinger and Carson Estridge have posted five saves each for the Mountaineers.
