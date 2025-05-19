The 2025 All-SEC Honors: LSU Baseball Lands Multiple Tigers on All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players received 2025 All-SEC recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches.
Left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan were named First-Team All-SEC; first baseman Jared Jones, right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, second baseball Daniel Dickinson and outfielder Derek Curiel received Second-Team All-SEC recognition; and Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans were awarded Freshman All-SEC honors.
LSU’s six combined first and second-team All-SEC selections are the most among the conference schools.
Anderson, who was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, is No. 2 in the nation this season in strikeouts with 133, and he has posted a 7-1 record and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings.
The 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist has issued just 23 walks, and he is limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.
Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week after fired a complete-game shutout on April 3 in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma.
He limited the Sooners to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts.
Cowan, a junior from Blytheville, S.C., has made 20 relief appearances, and he is 3-3 on the year with a 2.38 ERA, six saves, 10 walks and 53 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
Five of Cowan’s six saves this season have come in SEC games, and he has eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 league innings.
Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (66), No. 3 in total bases (147), No. 3 in hits (76), No. 4 in home runs (19) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.665). He is hitting .344 this season with 14 doubles, 19 homers, 66 RBI and 58 runs.
The native of Marietta, Ga., has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1).
Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.
Dickinson, a product of Richland, Wash., is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478), and he is batting .335 this season with 13 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBI, 56 runs and eight stolen bases.
He batted .417 (5-for-12) last weekend in the series at South Carolina with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base.
Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.
Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., is No. 7 in the SEC in hits (72), No. 7 in walks (41) and No. 8 in doubles (15). He is batting .344 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI and 53 runs.
He was voted SEC Freshman of the Week after helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over Tennessee (April 25-27), as he hit .417 (5-for-12) with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI.
He enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in the Game 3 series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
Evans, a native of Houston, Texas, has made 16 appearances (three starts) for the Tigers this season, posting a 3-1 record, six saves and a 1.96 ERA in 41.1 innings with 16 walks and 53 strikeouts.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 3 after recording a win and a save in two appearances.
He earned the save versus Dallas Baptist, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts, and he picked up the win versus Kansas State with another 2.0-inning outing, this time allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
2025 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Dylan Volantis, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas
2025 All-SEC Baseball Team
First Team
C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
C: Luke Heyman, Florida
1B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
3B: Slate Alford, Georgia
SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Ike Irish, Auburn
OF: Charles Davalan, Arkansas
OF: Kade Snell, Alabama
DH/Util: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
SP: Zach Root, Arkansas
RP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
RP: Zac Cowan, LSU
RP: Carson Ozmer, Alabama
Second Team
C: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma
1B: Jared Jones, LSU
1B: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU
3B: Luke Hill, Ole Miss
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Robbie Burnett, Georgia*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M*
DH/Util: Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia
SP: Samuel Dutton, Auburn
SP: Anthony Eyanson, LSU
SP: Brian Curley, Georgia
SP: Riley Quick, Alabama
RP: Jake Clemente, Florida
RP: Mason Morris, Ole Miss
RP: Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt
*Ties
2025 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team
Tyler Bell, Kentucky
Kyle Branch, Oklahoma
Derek Curiel, LSU
Casan Evans, LSU
Hayden Federico, Ole Miss
Chase Fralick, Auburn
Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt
Aidan King, Florida
Brendan Lawson, Florida
Chris Rembert, Auburn
Bub Terrell, Auburn
Dylan Volantis, Texas
2025 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team
C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
1B: Kimble Schuessler, Texas
2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas
3B: Bobby Boser, Florida*
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt*
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Will Gasparino, Texas
P: Kade Anderson, LSU
*Ties
