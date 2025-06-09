The College World Series Bracket: Who Will LSU Baseball Take On in Omaha?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are Omaha bound once again after punching their ticket to the College World Series on Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 12-4 in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional to earn the series win and book their flights to Omaha.
It'll be the second time in the last three seasons that Johnson has led the LSU program to the College World Series with the Bayou Bengals taking home the title inn 2023.
Now, the Tigers will be back in Charles Schwab Field with another opportunity to earn a National Championship this month.
LSU will be one of eight teams heading to Omaha for the College World Series after punching their ticket on Sunday.
LSU, Arkansas, UCLA, Louisville, Oregon State, Arizona and Coastal Carolina have also captured Super Regional series wins to solidify their spot in Omaha.
The final spot will be filled on Monday with Duke and Murray State squaring off in a winner-take-all matchup.
But who will the LSU Tigers take on first this weekend in Charles Schwab Field? The answer is in.
It'll be a Southeastern Conference clash to open the College World Series for Johnson's crew with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks now set.
LSU's side of the bracket will consist of the Arkansas Razorbacks, UCLA Bruins and either the Duke Blue Devils or Murray State Racers.
How does the College World Series work?
"The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament in the spring. After two rounds of play (which each consist of multiple games), there are just eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Men's College World Series.
"The MCWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where the teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the MCWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion."
Men's College World Series
:The eight winners of the super regionals head to the MCWS in Omaha. They are split into two double-elimination brackets, consisting of four teams each."
Men's College World Series Finals
"The winners of the two MCWS brackets meet in the MCWS Finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion."
