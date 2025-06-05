The College World Series Odds: LSU Baseball Becomes Betting Favorite to Win Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will open Super Regional play on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
After capturing the Baton Rouge Regional last weekend, Johnson and Co. kept their season alive with all focus now on the task at hand in the coming days against the Mountaineers.
“I told the players [Monday] this is one of the best wins of my entire career because of what they had to do to earn it,” Johnson said, who recorded his 500th career win in 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
“We obviously have great talent and great players, but also some of the best human beings on the planet.”
With Super Regional play kicking off on Saturday for the Tigers, the program is now two wins away from reaching the College World Series.
The weekend slate holds a handful of the top programs in America with the updated College World Series odds now being revealed by DraftKings Sportsbook.
The LSU Tigers come in atop the odds as the favorite to capture the 2025 National Championship heading into the weekend.
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- LSU Tigers: +330
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +380
- Tennessee Volunteers: +500
- North Carolina Tar Heels: +700
- Auburn Tigers: +1000
- Oregon State Beavers: +1100
- Florida State Seminoles: +1200
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +1500
- UCLA Bruins: +1700
- Duke Blue Devils: +2000
The Super Regional Schedule: Critical Weekend Ahead
The National Seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
The Matchup: Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (34-25) at Louisville Cardinals (38-21)
2 p.m. (ESPN2), 10 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 9 Florida St. Seminoles (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. Beavers (45-13-1)
5 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: Arizona Wildcats (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels (45-13)
11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn Tigers (41-18)
8 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The following four Super Regionals will be played Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, with Monday, June 9 for "if necessary" or weather-delayed games.
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
The Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA Bruins (45-16)
6 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: Murray St. Racers (42-14) at Duke Blue Devils (40-19)
12 p.m. (ESPNU), 11 a.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
*The Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) at No. 6 LSU Tigers (46-15)*
1 p.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13)
4 p.m. (ESPN), 2 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)
