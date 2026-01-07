LSU Football Linked To Former Five-Star Prospect Transferring From SEC Program

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are currently hosting Tennessee edge rusher Jordan Ross on an official visit to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports.

Ross signed with the Volunteers as the program's headliner in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in America.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played saw meaningful reps as a true freshman in 2024 after appearing in 11 games for the Volunteers - recording three tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a blocked punt and a touchdown.

After earning Freshman All-SEC honors, Ross took his game to the next level in 2025 as a true sophomore with the Volunteers.

Across the 2025 season, Ross upped the ante after suiting up in 11 games while tallying 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

New: There's big news in Baton Rouge...



24 hours after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Tennessee starter and former 5-star EDGE rusher Jordan Ross is on campus at LSU, sources tell me.



It's Day 1 of a multi-day visit...



More on a big move by LSU:➡️ https://t.co/OlpuLH6duC pic.twitter.com/wnTTdqggTX — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 7, 2026

Now, after two seasons in Knoxville, Ross has departed the program in a stunning move where he now checks in as one of the top available prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

For Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the program has now landed the first visit of his process after revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal less than 24 hours ago on Tuesday.

LSU is looking to retool the defensive line with Ross visiting alongside Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Malik Blocton.

Blocton checks in as the No. 9 rated defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. taking a swing at the talented SEC defender as his process heats up.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is fresh off of his sophomore campaign at Auburn - playing in 12 games where he compiled 18 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

#LSU is currently hosting a Top-10 defensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Auburn DL Malik Blocton.



Blocton logged 34 total tackles, 8.5 TFL + 2 sacks across two seasons with the Tigers.



The 6’3, 300-pounder checks in as the No. 9 DL in the portal with LSU now hosting. pic.twitter.com/lS5Hhg7aml — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

Across his freshman season in 2024, Blocton was a productive contributor where he suited up in 12 games with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Now, after a pair of seasons on The Plains, Blocton will depart the Auburn Tigers in search of a fresh start with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

LSU has landed double-digit additions via the Transfer Portal with the program beginning to pick up steam in the free agent market.

