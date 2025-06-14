The Final Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series
All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) for a critical College World Series showdown.
LSU is back in Omaha for the second time in three seasons with the program looking to utilize its experience heading into the weekend.
“It’s all relevant. I told the players to use their experiences to help us down the road and as coaches we try to do the same thing,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “Playing eight games here in 2016, then only playing two games here in 2021, that really helped us in 2023.
"Then, those eight games in 2023 will help this team, not just because there were eight players who were here on that team, but you just want to help them understand what is around the corner with the caliber of teams that are here. You look at what everyone did to get here, then roll the tape and you’re like, this makes a lot of sense.”
But the Bayou Bengals will square off against a fierce opponent in Game 1 of the weekend with the Razorbacks presenting a unique challenge.
Arkansas will roll out ace Zach Root on the mound for Saturday's matchup with LSU prepared for the challenge ahead.
The Tigers have faced multiple elite arms this season with the program "accustomed" to top pitchers after playing in the Southeastern Conference.
“You kind of get accustomed to seeing this elite pitching and the more you see something, the more you get a little more comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the beauty of playing in our league, which is really tough, but you get to the postseason and there’s nothing you have not seen. You feel prepared.
"[Arkansas] is very talented on the mound. As good as a constructed pitching staff I’ve seen in my time in college baseball in terms of starters, relievers, arm strength, out pitches, pitchability, the whole deal. I think they’d probably say the same about us and it will make for a great game on Saturday night.”
Now, the stage is set for the highly anticipated Saturday night clash between the pair of Southeastern Conference clubs.
A look into the Saturday slate, College World Series bracket, Johnson's take on the matchup and a final prediction.
The Saturday Schedule:
The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against Murray State (44-15) at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take: LSU Ready for Battle
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do. I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win.
"We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
The Final Prediction:
LSU will roll out ace Kade Anderson on Saturday night with the Louisiana native making his College World Series debut against the top-seeded Razorbacks.
Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 163.
He is also No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).
His total of 163 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023). Anderson is No. 2 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, and he is No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (103.0).
It's no secret LSU's ace will play a pivotal role on Saturday, but the Tigers' offense will be a critical component against the Razorbacks' top arm in Zach Root.
LSU relied on Steven Milam, Ethan Frey, Derek Curiel, Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield, among several others, to utilize timely at-bats to lead the Tigers over West Virginia in last weekend's Super Regional.
LSU has as talented of a lineup as they come in college baseball with a unique blend of experienced returnees alongside transfers that have impacted the game in a myriad of ways.
But consistency and timely at-bats will be imperative on Saturday night against a fiery Razorbacks squad that Johnson has already coined "the most talented team in the country."
Now, the stage is set. LSU has the talent, bullpen depth and experience in Omaha to lead the way on Saturday against Arkansas.
The Final Prediction: LSU 5, Arkansas 4
