The Final Regular Season Top-25: Where Did LSU Baseball Land in the Polls?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the regular season last weekend in Columbia (S.C.) after taking down Paul Mainieri's Gamecocks at Founders Park.
Now, with the regular season in the rearview mirror, all focus has shifted towards postseason play with the Southeastern Conference Tournament on deck.
What's the latest on the LSU Tigers heading into the postseason? Where did Johnson's crew land in the final D1 Baseball Top-25?
The LSU Baseball Report: May 19 Edition
Overall Record: 42-13
SEC: 19-11
Last Week’s Results (2-1)
May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina (L, 5-6)
May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina (W, 8-1)
May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina (W, 7-3)
Tigers Update
• The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 19-11 SEC record and finished in third place in the conference standings … LSU is the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and the Tigers will play at approximately 6:30 p.m. CT Friday against either Texas A&M, Mississippi State or Auburn in the tournament quarterfinals round … LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons.
• The LSU pitching staff is ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 8 in ERA (3.78) and No. 8 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.45).
• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, helped lead the Tigers to a series victory at South Carolina, batting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored … Jones moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown hit .625 (5-for-8) in the South Carolina series with two doubles, one homer, one RBI, four runs and three stolen bases … in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown has batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.
• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the South Carolina series with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base … Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, defeated South Carolina on Friday, limiting the Gamecocks to one run on four hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts … Anderson improved to 7-1 this season and lowered his cumulative ERA to 3.47 … Anderson has pitched 83.0 innings this season, recording 23 walks and 133 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson posted a win over South Carolina on Saturday, allowing just two runs on five hits in 7.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts … Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (66), No. 3 in total bases (147), No. 3 in hits (76), No. 4 in home runs (19) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.665) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 7 in the SEC in hits (72), No. 7 in walks (41) and No. 8 in doubles (15).
• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (133) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (83.0) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478).
The New Rankings: Final Regular Season Poll
(SEC teams in bold.)
1. LSU
2. Texas
3. UNC
4. Oregon
5. Arkansas
6. FSU
7. Oregon State
8. Auburn
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Southern Miss
13. UCLA
14. Clemson
15. Florida
16. Georgia Tech
17. Ole Miss
18. Dallas Baptist
19. Northeastern
20. UC Irvine
21. Tennessee
22. NC State
23. Alabama
24. TCU
25. Kansas
