LSU Baseball Slugger Ethan Frey Signs Professional Contract With Houston Astros
LSU slugger Ethan Frey came off the board in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft in July after being selected by the Houston Astros No. 95 overall.
Frey, a junior from Rosepine, La., batted .331 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 50 RBI and 43 runs.
He scored a team-high six runs in the 2025 College World Series, posted a .391 on-base percentage in the CWS that included two doubles and four walks.
Frey delivered an RBI double for LSU’s first run in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as the Tigers went on to a 5-3 victory to claim the NCAA National Championship.
He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs.
In the Tigers’ NCAA Regional championship game win over Little Rock, Frey was 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, two walks and two runs scored
Frey batted .400 (4-for-10) in LSU’s SEC regular-season series versus Arkansas with one double, two homers, six RBI and four runs.
He provided a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift LSU to a win in Game 1 of the series, and he blasted a three-run homer in Game 2 while driving in four runs.
Now, the Louisiana native has officially inked his professional contract with the Houston Astros after signing an above-slot deal.
Frey signed for $997,500 on Wednesday. The slot value for pick No. 95 is $803,900 with the LSU slugger getting an over-slot deal with the organization.
Now, Frey is set to begin his professional career after being taken in the Top-100 of the 2025 MLB Draft.
