The LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Multiple Tigers Depart the Program
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers continue their postseason run in the NCAA Tournament with a clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers inching closer in Baton Rouge.
But with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business, Johnson and Co. have seen multiple Tigers elect to test the free agent market.
Which members of the 2025 roster have made the move to hit the portal this week with it officially being open for business?
The Transfer Portal Tracker [5]: LSU Edition
No. 1: Ryan Costello - First Baseman
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
No. 2: David Hogg II - Shortstop
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Jay Johnson's program.
Hogg will now become one of the more sought-after youngsters in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will join fellow LSU freshman Ryan Costello.
No. 3: Chandler Dorsey - Right-handed Pitcher
Dorsey transferred to LSU last offseason after a stint with the South Florida Bulls prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this spring.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder will now search for a new home this offseason as he looks for his third program in as many years.
No. 4: Blaise Priester - Catcher
LSU catcher Blaise Priester will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to return to Baton Rouge last offseason.
Priester signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school before redshirting during his first season with the program in 2022.
From there, he played two seasons at Meridian Community College in 2023 and 2024 before returning to LSU for the 2025 season.
Priester had just seven at-bats in 13 games played for the Tigers this season before entering the portal this week, according to D1Baseball.
No. 5: Dylan Thompson - Right-handed Pitcher
LSU right-hander Dylan Thompson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
Thompson was a member of the 2023 class where he made just one appearance in the purple and gold across two years.
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.