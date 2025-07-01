The LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Tigers Add Multiple Commitments
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical offseason Baton Rouge with the program looking to reload the roster following a National Championship in 2025.
After taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College World Series Finals, all eyes are on reloading the roster in the Bayou State via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU is up to five commitments in the free agent to this point with a trio of left-handed pitchers in the mix alongside two infielders.
But the program works both ways with the Tigers also seeing nine members of the 2025 roster elect to test the Transfer Portal.
Who's in? Who's out?
A look into the Transfer Portal Tracker with both the departures and additions in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Departures [9]:
No. 1: Ryan Costello - First Baseman
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
He has since signed with Maryland.
No. 2: David Hogg II - Infielder
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Johnson's program.
Now, after one season in the Bayou State, Hogg II has revealed where he will suit up next year after making his commitment decision.
Hogg II has pledged to the Kansas Jayhawks where he will look to make an immediate impact with the Big 12 program.
No. 3: Chandler Dorsey - Pitcher
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this season.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has now found a new home after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Dorsey is headed back to his home-state and will suit up for the UCF Knights for the 2026 season, he revealed via his social media. It'll be the third program of his collegiate career.
No. 4: Blaise Priester - Catcher
LSU catcher Blaise Priester will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to return to Baton Rouge last offseason.
Priester signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school before redshirting during his first season with the program in 2022.
From there, he played two seasons at Meridian Community College in 2023 and 2024 before returning to LSU for the 2025 season.
Priester had just seven at-bats in 13 games played for the Tigers this season before entering the portal this week, according to D1Baseball.
He has since signed with Southeastern Louisiana.
Other Departing Tigers:
- RHP Dylan Thompson
- OF Mic Paul
- INF Mikey Ryan [Signed with North Carolina State]
- OF Ashton Larson
- RHP Kade Woods
The LSU Additions [5]:
No. 1: Brayden Simpson - Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
No. 2: Seth Dardar - Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
No. 3: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville last week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
Johnson and Co. have their recruiting caps on this week with the program intensifying its pursuit for multiple top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
No. 4: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
No. 5: Santiago Garcia - Pitcher [Oregon]
Garcia, a relief pitcher for the Big Ten program in 2025, handled business with the Ducks during his lone season in Eugene (Ore.).
The talented southpaw appeared in 22 games in 2025 for the Ducks where he finished with a 3-0 record and an ERA of 4.18.
Garcia also recorded four saves where he served as one of the team’s relief pitchers; getting 28.0 innings of work to throw 38 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
Prior to making his way to join the Oregon Ducks, Garcia spent one season at Central Arizona Community College where he pitched 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, striking out 38 batters.
LSU has now added three left-handed pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Johnson and Co. attacking the free agent market.
