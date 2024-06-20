The LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff have pieced together one of the top Transfer Portal hauls in college baseball with seven additions to this point.
For Johnson and his program, there's been significant roster turnover with double-digit departures as well, but the Tigers are putting together a dynamic haul for the 2025 season.
Headlined by a handful of pitchers, Johnson and Co. are rolling on the recruiting trail.
Who's in? Who's Out? Here's a look into the LSU Transfer Portal moves so far:
The LSU Additions (7):
Eddie Yamin IV:
Yamin, an impressive infielder/catcher, brings a dynamic playstyle to Baton Rouge with Johnson and Co. reeling in the former Flyer.
We've seen the program secure a handful of pitchers via the Transfer Portal, but with power needed in the lineup, the Tigers have now brought in a consistent hitter to the mix.
In 2024, Yamin ended the year with a .342 batting average, 68 hits, 14 doubles, 13 homers and 54 RBI. With the departure of Tommy White and others, it was key for LSU to bring in some consistency.
Now, Yamin enters the mix and will not be draft-eligible until next summer.
Chris Stanfield: Auburn
Stanfield, one of the top outfielders in the country, will continue testing the 2024 MLB Draft waters, but has now revealed his pledge to the Tigers.
During the 2024 season, Stanfield held a .276 batting average with four homers and 25 RBI, but impact came on the defensive side of things.
Now, Johnson and Co. will work to get the sought-after transfer to Baton Rouge once MLB Draft festivities wrap up in the coming weeks. Stanfield has a third round grade for next month's draft.
We saw LSU add Michael Braswell to the mix a season ago once he departed South Carolina with some questioning the move given his struggles at the plate. Fast forward to the backend of the 2024 season, Braswell took that next step at the plate and made several timely hits for the Tigers.
Looking ahead to Stanfield, a player whose numbers don't jump off of the page at the plate, it could be another player Johnson believes the program can mold into an impressive two-way player.
Luke Hayden: Indiana State
Hayden, a right-handed pitcher who shined for the Sycamores in 2024, is Baton Rouge bound with a chance to become a pivotal relief pitcher for the Tigers next season.
During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA. The Indiana State stud adds to the Tigers' impressive Transfer Portal haul, becoming the fifth addition in the last seven days.
Johnson and Co. have now reeled in Indiana State's top two players from a season ago in both Hayden and slugger Luis Hernandez.
Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Luis Hernandez: Indiana State
After three years with the Sycamores, Hernandez entered the portal with a chance to find a change of scenery.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with Johnson finding a talented power hitter to replace the likes of Tommy White and others.
The utility slugger finished his career with Indiana State batting .315 across his three years with the program. In 578 career at-bats, Hernandez tallied 182 hits, 118 runs, 32 home runs, 120 RBIs and has drawn 48 walks.
In 2024, he pieced together his most impressive year yet. Hernandez raked in 23 home runs with a .359 batting average and 76 runs batted in.
He has the chance to be a key component to what the Tigers do in 2025. A player who has played in the infield, catcher and served as designated hitter, Hernandez is a utility piece for LSU come next season.
Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
It's another big-time addition to the pitching rotation for Johnson and Co. as he continues working through Transfer Portal evaluations.
Now, he brings in an ace who's proven he can compete at the highest level.
Cowan, who was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, will now head to Baton Rouge with the chance to earn a starting slot alongside several prominent arms.
Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's Pitcher
The electric right-handed pitcher is fresh off of a dominant first season of college baseball after dismantling opponents in year one.
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
As just a freshman, his fastball has been clocked at 98mph while hovering in the 95mph range routinely.
The addition is another impressive one for Johnson and the Tigers, but the key factor here is that Sheerin won't be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2026, meaning he'll be in Baton Rouge for at least two seasons.
The LSU Departures (12):
MJ Seo: Right-Handed Pitcher
Seo, a coveted recruit out of high school, was the No. 2 ranked shortstop in Texas and the No. 16 overall player in the Lone Star State.
Once enrolled at LSU, Seo shifted focus as a full-time pitcher, but suffered an injury during fall ball in 2023. A player who's fastball has reached 96mph, the youngster will now search for a new home to continue his playing career.
The highly regarded prospect remained sidelined and didn't see playing time during his lone season in Baton Rouge.
Now, LSU has seen seven pitchers enter the Transfer Portal this month while Jay Johnson and the Tigers continue navigating the offseason.
Brady Neal: Catcher
A player who had the chance to step in as LSU's starting catcher in 2025, Neal will now search for a new home after a rollercoaster 2024 season.
In high school, Neal was the No. 2 catcher in America and the No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game. He batted .359 in his senior season at IMG Academy with a .485 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage while collecting five home runs, 15 walks and just 14 strikeouts.
Fast forward to his time in Baton Rouge, Neal battled a shoulder injury while in the purple and gold with both veterans Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski handling catching duties in 2023 and 2024.
Neal appeared in 44 games during the 2024 season with a .276 batting average, 35 strikeouts and 25 hits. He blasted nine home runs and hit his stride during postseason ball after serving as a pinch hitter.
Javen Coleman: Left-Handed Pitcher
Coleman arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 2 rated pitcher in Texas, according to Perfect Game. As a freshman, he appeared in 14 games with 43 strikeouts and 18 walks in 32.2 innings pitched.
In year two with the Tigers, Coleman suffered a season-ending arm injury which forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Fast forward to his redshirt sophomore season, the coveted lefty became a key piece to LSU's National Championship run after coming out of the bullpen on several occasions.
Coleman ended the year with a 1-2 record and a 7.07 ERA in 14.0 innings with 21 strikeouts and 16 walks.
After his third season with LSU, Coleman was selected in the 16th Round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but decided to return to Baton Rouge for his redshirt junior campaign.
In what became his final season with the Tigers, Coleman made a career-high seven starts with 12 total game appearances. He pieced together a 3-1 record on the mound. In 26 innings pitched Coleman struck out 28 batters and walked 21 with a 5.19 ERA.
Paxton Kling: Outfielder
Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU baseball history after signing with the Tigers as the No. 6 prospect in America according to Perfect Game.
The 2022 signee dominated at the high school ranks but his approach at the plate didn't translate to SEC play.
Kling ended his first season in Baton Rouge hitting .289 as a freshman and .222 during the 2024 campaign.
Sam Dutton: Right-Handed Pitcher
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
Cam Johnson: Left-Handed Pitcher
Johnson has become the most significant loss so far, but not because of his current production. A player who has significant upside, it became a brutal departure due to the ceiling he attains.
A Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, Johnson was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Micah Bucknam: Right-Handed Pitcher
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Zeb Ruddell: Outfield
Ruddell, a Top 5 player in Louisiana less than two years ago, announced he would depart the program after a short stint in Baton Rouge. The redshirt freshman saw limited chances at the plate and will now look for a team where he can make an immediate impact moving forward.
Other Departures:
- Derrick Mitchell: Outfield (Freshman)
- Nic Bronzini: Left-Handed Pitcher (Redshirt Freshman)
- Austen Roellig: Shortstop (Freshman)
Other LSU News:
Recruiting Roundup: The Latest Buzz From LSU's Official Visit Weekend
LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America Visiting LSU
LSU Baseball: Pair of Prized Transfer Pitchers Reveal Commitments to LSU
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.