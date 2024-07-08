The Moment: Watch Former LSU Baseball Star Paul Skenes React to All-Star Selection
LSU All-American and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes continues stealing headlines during his rookie campaign in Major League Baseball.
On Sunday, Skenes earned an All-Star nod after 10 career starts as he continues making a name for himself at the next level.
He became the first No. 1 overall pick in MLB history to make the All-Star game the following year after being drafted.
It's one of several pieces of history Skenes has been a part of this year.
After not being listed on the Opening Day roster, he shined in minor league ball before making his MLB debut in May.
Since then, he hasn't looked back.
Skenes has been dominant in his MLB debut season with the Pirates, posting a 5-0 record and a 2.12 ERA in 10 starts with 78 strikeouts. He was the No. 1 overall selection by Pittsburgh in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Watch the moment Skenes heard his name announced to the 2024 National League All-Star Game:
The rookie phenom has generated unprecented buzz on his way to rewriting the record books.
It's been a meteoric rise for Skenes. Just 378 days ago, Skenes led LSU to a College World Series victory over Florida in Omaha.
Now, he's headed to his first All-Star game in Arlington (Tex.).
Also the 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75).
He finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.